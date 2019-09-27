A man accused of burglaries in Doagh and Dungiven has had his case sent to Antrim Crown Court.

Gerard Martin Skelly (41), whose address was previously listed as Norglen Drive in Belfast but now as the city’s North Queen Street, is alleged to have committed offences in August, 2018.

He appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday (September 23).

The defendant is accused of the burglary of a house at Ravensburn Court in Doagh and stealing a handbag including its contents, cash and keys.

He is also charged with the burglary of a house at Railway Lane in Dungiven and stealing two handbags and their contents, two sets of vehicle keys and cash and he is accused of the burglary of a domestic garage at Chapel Road in Dungiven and stealing a chainsaw.

Skelly is also charged with the aggravating taking of and causing damage to a Toyota Aygo and driving whilst disqualified.

The case has been listed for Antrim Crown Court on October 22.