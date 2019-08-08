Man allegedly beaten with iron bar and wrench, court told

A man was allegedly beaten with an iron bar and wrench after being told he was to receive “a couple of digs in the mouth”, a court heard on Thursday.

Police said he suffered a fractured wrist and eye socket during a beating inflicted when he got into a car in north Belfast.

Details emerged as one of four men accused of carrying out the attack on January 27 mounted a bid to vary his bail conditions.

Gary Rafferty, 33, of Kinbayne Avenue in Greenisland, faces charges of kidnapping, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and possessing an offensive weapon.

Belfast Magistrates Court heard the alleged victim, aged in his twenties, had been given a message to go to Jellicoe Avenue.

The man was informed that he would receive “a couple of digs in the mouth” in connection with an earlier incident, according to police.

It was claimed that after he got into the car he was restrained, punched and driven to the Flush Road.

An iron bar and wrench were then allegedly used to beat him for up to five minutes before he was left by the side of the road.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries, which also included dislocated fingers.

Rafferty is seeking to have his curfew relaxed for a job as a fast-food delivery driver.

Defence barrister Richard McConkey disputed claims that the move could create a greater risk of interference with the alleged victim.

Mr McConkey disclosed: “The injured party is in jail.”

Adjourning the application, Deputy District Judge Trainor requested more information.