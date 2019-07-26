Man and puppy allegedly attacked by dog in Ballyclare

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is investigating a claim that a man and a puppy were attacked by a dog in Ballyclare.

A dog owner from the town said he was walking his pet in the Sixmilewater Park on July 18 when the alleged attack took place.

In a social media post, the man alleged: “A black staffy-type dog, which was not on a lead, attacked my pup.

“Luckily I was able to lift my pup away from the black dog, although the black dog jumped up and tried to bite him again, narrowly missing him, but it bit me on the arm.”

The man added he contacted the police and then spoke to a council dog warden.

Confirming an investigation is underway, a spokesperson for the local authority said: “Council’s Enforcement Officers are aware of the incident in question and our investigations are currently ongoing.

“Should anyone have witnessed the attack or have any information that may assist us with our investigation, please contact Environmental Health on 028 9034 0161. Any information provided will be treated in the strictest confidence.”