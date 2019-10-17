Man arrested after class A drugs seized in Newtownabbey

A man has been arrested after 62 grams of suspected class A drugs were seized during a search operation in Newtownabbey this morning.

Police arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of possession of a class A drug and possession of a class A drug with intent to supply, following the search of a vehicle stopped on the Shore Road, Newtownabbey early this morning (Thursday, October 17).

He is currently in custody assisting police with their enquiries.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “I stopped a car and subsequently ended up searching it and the driver. 10 minutes later I have found over 62 grams of suspected class A drugs.

“Report suspected drug dealers either via 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.”