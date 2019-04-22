Man arrested after Co Antrim church attack

Police investigating criminal damage at a church in Ballyclare area at the weekend have arrested a 26-year-old man.

A police spokesperson said the man was arrested this morning (Monday) on suspicion of criminal damage and is currently assisting police with their inquiries.

It follows a paint bomb attack on the Sacred Heart Church on the town's Doagh Road which was targeted sometime between midnight on Saturday and Easter Sunday morning.

A 35-year-old woman was also cautioned for assisting an offender as part of the investigation.

“Police would like to thank the local community for their assistance and we would continue to appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 438 21/4/19," the spokesperson added.