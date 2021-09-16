Man arrested after Crumlin collision following Belfast creeper-style theft

Chief Superintendent Davy Beck said: “Police received a report of a creeper-style burglary at a house in the Deerpark Road area of north Belfast at around 9.25pm on Wednesday evening.

“A white Vauxhall Astra car was reported stolen as a result of this burglary and details of the vehicle were issued to patrol cars in the area.

“At 11.40pm, a police patrol spotted a car matching the description of the stolen car driving in the Mallusk area and followed from a safe distance as the car made its way from Mallusk in the direction of Crumlin.

PSNI.

“Just before midnight the patrol reported that the white Astra car had left the road and rolled into a field on the Ballyutoag Road, near its junctions with Ballyutoag Hill and Seven Mile Straight.

“A 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking whilst a second man was taken to hospital where he remains receiving treatment. The office of the Police Ombudsman was subsequently notified of this incident, as is normal procedure in such incidents.

“The road has now re-opened and I would ask anyone with any information which could assist us with our investigation to contact police at Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 1727 15/09/21.

“A report can also be submitted online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

--

