Man arrested after ‘nettles’ incident at Newtownabbey school

A man has been arrested following an alleged attack on pupils at a Newtownabbey school.

It follows an incident yesterday (Wednesday) in which pupils allegedly suffered nettle stings.

A concerned parent contacted the Newtownabbey Times this morning (Thursday) claiming the incident occurred at Abbots Cross Primary School on the Doagh Road, Newtownabbey.

He alleged the assailant “attacked children with stinging nettles”. Some parents, he added, are reporting children having “large lumps across their faces and necks”.

He further alleged: “Around 20 children have been reported as attacked.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police have arrested a man in his 40s for offences including common assault and possession of an offensive weapon.

“The arrest is in relation to an incident at a school in the Doagh Road area of Newtownabbey yesterday (Wednesday, May 15). The man is currently in police custody at this time.”

When contacted by this newspaper the school declined to comment but referred our reporter to the Education Authority (EA).

An EA spokesperson said: “EA is taking this allegation seriously and a full investigation is being carried out.

“The safety and wellbeing of pupils is of the utmost importance to EA and as such the allegations will be fully and thoroughly investigated.”