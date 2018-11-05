Man arrested as part of burglary probe

A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into recent burglaries in the region.

Detailing the operation, a PSNI spokesperson said: “On Friday night we arrested a man on suspicion of aggravated burglary and some interesting items were recovered at his home address – will update you when we can.

“Then last night (Sunday) we got a report of an alarm activation at a chemists on the Doagh Road – low and behold on our arrival we get a guy close to the scene and he is currently helping us out in custody.

“A good result for the community with more to follow.”