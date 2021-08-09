Man arrested following Ballyclare collision

Officers have appealed for anyone with information about Sunday’s incident to contact them.

In a statement issued to this newspaper, Sergeant Annett said: “A post box sustained damage during the incident, which took place at approximately 12.45am.

“A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of related motoring offences. He was subsequently released on police bail.

PSNI

“Police are continuing to investigate the incident, and are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or has any dash-cam footage, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 86 of 08/08/21.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

