Newtownabbey PSNI are attempting to reunite a stolen pit bike with its owner.

In the early hours of June 25, police arrested a male on suspicion of theft. He was pushing a 110cc Stomp pit bike along Antrim Road, Glengormley.

If you had a similar item stolen at this time or know if anyone who has, call police on 101, quoting incident no. 227 25/06/18