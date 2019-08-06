Man arrested on suspicion of possessing an indecent image

Police have arrested a 25-year-old man in Newtownabbey today on suspicion of possessing an indecent image of a child and an extreme photographic image.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Public Protection Branch detectives have carried out a planned search of a property in the Newtownabbey area this morning, Tuesday, August 6, and arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of possessing an indecent image of a child and an extreme photographic image.

A man has been arrested.

“A number of devices were also seized for further examination.

“The suspect remains in custody at this time.”