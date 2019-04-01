Man assaulted during aggravated burglary

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a report of an aggravated burglary in the Serpentine Road area of Newtownabbey during the early hours of yesterday (Sunday).

It was reported that at around 1am an unknown male entered a property in the area and assaulted the 34-year-old male occupant with some type of weapon.

The male sustained cuts and scratches as a result of the incident. A 33-year-old female who was also in the property at the time was not injured.

Detective Sergeant O’Flaherty is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives in Musgrave Police Station on 101, quoting reference number 125 of 31/03/19.

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.