Police are appealing for information after a man was attacked in the Cashel Drive area on Friday, January 5.

Branding the incident “a cowardly crime,” a police spokesperson said: “On Friday, January 5 at 10.30pm, a robbery took place on Cashel Drive, Newtownabbey.

“Three men attacked another man near the play park.

“If you saw anything, or can help police investigate this cowardly crime, please contact police on 101 today.”