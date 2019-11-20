Man beaten with hammers in Rathcoole

Detectives are appealing for information after a man in his 40s was assaulted during an aggravated burglary at a flat in Carmeen Drive in Rathcoole last night (Tuesday, November 19).

Police understand that at around 8.45pm two masked men entered the flat and assaulted the man with hammers leaving him with a head laceration and serious injuries to one hand which will require surgery.

Police are appealing for information.

Chief Inspector David Moore said: “While this incident has the hallmarks of a paramilitary style assault it is still early in our enquiries. This is a man who has never come to the attention of police who has been brutally assaulted in his own home.

“Society needs to move on from the apparent tolerance or even tacit approval that might exist for attacks of this nature. I would strongly encourage anyone with information to get in touch with our detectives.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference CCS 1658 19/10/19.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.