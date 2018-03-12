Man charged with multiple offences following incident at house

A man is set to appear in Belfast Magistrates’ Court today following an incident at a property in Newtownabbey yesterday.

A police spokesperson said: “Detectives have charged a 54-year-old male with two counts of threats to kill, possession of firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, possessing offensive weapon in public place, possession of a class C controlled drug, possessing a class C controlled drugs with intent to supply and causing unnecessary suffering to animals.

“He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court later this morning, (Monday, March 12).

It is understood the charges are in connection with an incident on Sunday, March 11. Shortly after 12pm it was reported that a man approached a property in the Renagh Park area and made threats against the occupants before making off.