Man due in court after attempted hijacking

Detectives investigating an incident in the Henry Street area of Belfast during the early hours of Saturday, September 15 2018, have charged a 43-year-old man with attempted hijacking and robbery.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court this morning.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

The man was arrested in north Belfast in the early hours of Thursday, July 25.

The appearance is in connection with an incident which police said started at a car park on Antrim Road in Glengormley.