Man due in court after house searched in Ballyclare

A 31-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences after police searched a property in Ballyclare.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force have charged a 31-year-old man with possession of class A, B and C controlled drugs, possession with intent to supply class A and B controlled drugs, being concerned in the supply of class B controlled drugs, possessing criminal property and possession of fireworks without a licence.

“He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, April 30. As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the PPS.

“The man was arrested following the search of a property in the Ballyclare area in October 2018.”