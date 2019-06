A 37-year-old man has been charged with offences including possessing a firearm in suspicious circumstances and possession of a Class C controlled drug and is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday, June 17).

The charges are in relation to an incident at commercial premises in the Antrim Road area of Newtownabbey yesterday morning (Sunday).

As is normal procedure, the charges with be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.