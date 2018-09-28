Man due in court charged with drugs offences

A man is set to appear in court following a search operation in Newtownabbey.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers from PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) have charged a 48-year-old man with a number of offences including possession of Class A controlled drugs, possession with intent to supply Class A controlled drugs and possession of criminal property.

“He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Thursday, October 25.

“As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.”

It is understood these charges are in connection with a search of a house in the Monkstown area of Newtownabbey on February 16 of this year.