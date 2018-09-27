Man facing drugs charges after extradition from Spain

A Belfast man extradited from Spain has been remanded in custody accused of drugs offences and having a knife in public.

Thomas Cawley, with an address on the city’s Antrim Road, is also charged with being unlawfully at large.

The 32-year-old had been detained in Barcelona under a European Arrest Warrant last month.

He was brought to Belfast Magistrates Court on Wednesday, September 26 following his extradition from Spain.

Charges against him include possession of cannabis, diazepam, amphetamine and MDMA.

He is also accused of having a steak knife in the vicinity of Doagh Road, Ballyclare, in October last year.

Allegations that he was unlawfully at large relate to a period in March 2016.

Cawley was remanded into custody to appear again by video-link on October 4, the Courts Service confirmed.