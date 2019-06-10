Man injured after Larne hit and run

Police are appealing for information after a hit and run road traffic collision in the Circular Road area of Larne.

A male pedestrian was knocked down by a Mercedes 4x4 sometime between 10am and 11am on Tuesday, June 4 in the car park at Lidl.

Lidl Larne. Pic by Google.

Detectives say the motorist failed to stop at the scene.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “An unknown female stopped to assist this man. As a result, this male has hit his head off the ground and has sustained bruising and ligament damage to his left shoulder.

“If anyone has witnessed this incident, please contact police on 101, quoting the reference number 1156 08/06/19.”