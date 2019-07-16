Man injured during incident in Glengormley

Police are appealing for information following an early-morning incident in the Antrim Road area of Glengormley.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to an incident which occurred at approximately 1.50am on July 7 on Antrim Road, Glengormley (near to KFC).

“As a result of the incident a male sustained an injury to his arm. A car window of a black Seat Exeo was also smashed.

“If you witnessed the incident or have dash cam footage, please contact police on 101 and quote PSNI reference number 224 07/07/19.”