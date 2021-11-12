Man is accused in relation to ‘bomb hoax’

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Glen Alister McClean (31), of Braepark Road in the Tildarg area, is charged in relation to October 14 this year.

He is also accused of being disorderly at Cairngorm Drive in Larne and attempting to to cause criminal damage to a police car on the same date.

Regarding October 13, according to the charge sheet, he is charged with causing criminal damage to a wall belonging to Lidl and wasting police time by ‘knowingly make to PSNI a false report or statement giving rise to apprehension for the safety’ of a female.