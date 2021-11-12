Man is accused in relation to ‘bomb hoax’
A man is accused of making a hoax communication with police about a ‘bomb’.
Glen Alister McClean (31), of Braepark Road in the Tildarg area, is charged in relation to October 14 this year.
He is also accused of being disorderly at Cairngorm Drive in Larne and attempting to to cause criminal damage to a police car on the same date.
Regarding October 13, according to the charge sheet, he is charged with causing criminal damage to a wall belonging to Lidl and wasting police time by ‘knowingly make to PSNI a false report or statement giving rise to apprehension for the safety’ of a female.
No further details were given to Ballymena Magistrates Court, where the defence solicitor was Stewart Ballentine, and the case was adjourned to November 25.