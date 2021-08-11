Man is accused of damaging his home because of ‘ghosts in the house’

The comment was made by a defence barrister regarding Raymond George Neal (40), with address listed on charge sheets as Barra Street and Bleach Green Avenue in Newtownabbey, who told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant was “acutely mentally unwell”.

The charge relates to January 8 this year.

The defendant is also charged with assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm; causing criminal damage to her mobile phone; threatening to kill her and being disorderly at Springfarm Road in Antrim on February 8 this year.

The defence lawyer said the criminal damage at Barra Street was “accepted by this man at the scene but he indicated it only happened because of the ghosts in the house”.

The barrister said that indicated “quite concerning mental health issues”.

He said there are issues about whether the defendant is “fit to plead”.

The defence lawyer said there had been “numerous bail breaches in the last couple of weeks”.