Man makes off from vehicle checkpoint

Police are appealing for information to help trace a suspected drink driver who made off from a police checkpoint in the early hours of this morning.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “My officers and I were conducting a vehicle checkpoint on the Hightown Road, Glengormley.

“At 2am a burgundy Kia Rio car with registration RFZ8631 approached the checkpoint with one male driving it. The vehicle was travelling from the Upper Hightown Road.

“The driver was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol and as the stopping officer was preparing to take a sample of breath for analysis, the driver put the car in gear and sped off.

“The car made off down the Hightown Road on the Mallusk Road into the Mallusk area where he abandoned the car outside business premises Arco on Trench Road.”

The spokesperson added: “Police believe the male, who was wearing pyjamas and of slim build, ran off into Rogan Manor.

“Can you help identify this male or point us in the direction of his whereabouts? Did you see a suspicious male in or around the area?

“If you can help, give us a bell on 101 and quote reference CC2018041600077.

“Once again we tried to thwart a drink driver and although he was taken off the road, it was not in the way we would have liked. This male needs to be taken to a custody suite and be dealt with before he causes someone serious injury.”