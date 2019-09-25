Man’s arm and leg broken in ‘brutal attack’ in Newtownabbey

Police are appealing for information following the report of a paramilitary-style attack in the Newtownabbey area last night (Tuesday).

Detective Sergeant Colin Gray said: “We received a report around 9.45 pm that at approximately 9.30pm three men entered a house in the Derrycoole Park area of Newtownabbey.

“One of the men was armed with a hammer and assaulted the male occupant a number of times in the arm and leg.

“The 25 year old victim is believed to have suffered a suspected broken arm and leg and has been left badly shaken by this incident.

“This was a brutal attack on a young man in his home. Nothing gives people the right to violate the human rights of others, and their actions should be condemned by all.

“Those who are involved in this type of attack do not represent the interests of any community, nor do they contribute anything to it. They do it to try and exert influence or gain control.

“I want to appeal to anyone who was in the Derrycoole Park area last night and saw three men acting suspiciously, or who has information which could assist our investigation, to call detectives at Antrim on 101, quoting reference number 2052 of 24/09/19.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.