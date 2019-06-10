Man’s jaw broken during Cave Hill ‘hate’ attack

Police are appealing for information after a male sustained a broken jaw during an assault in the Cave Hill Country Park.

It is understood the incident, which detectives are treating as a hate crime, occurred at approximately 8pm on April 24, but details have only been made public by police today.

Police are appealing for information.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “A male was attacked by a group of three to four males.

“The assault took place in Cave Hill Country Park at the Upper Cavehill Road exit. They initially shouted over at him and he walked off.

“They proceeded to follow him, launching a vicious attack resulting in a broken jaw.

“It is believed these males were in their mid 20s and local due to their accents. Any information in relation to this assault would be greatly appreciated.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 139 of April 25.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.