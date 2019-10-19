Man shot in both legs in barbaric 'appointment' attack

Police investigating a paramilitary-style shooting in Co Antrim last night (Friday) believe the victim was ordered to attend the location to be shot.

A man in his 30s is currently in hospital following the incident in Greenisland as detectives appeal for witnesses and information.



Detective Chief Inspector Mary White said: "We received a report at around 8.05pm from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service that a man had been shot in both legs in the Station Road area of Greenisland, in the vicinity of the train station.



"The man, aged in his 30’s, was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment to injuries to his lower legs and he remains in hospital today.



“We believe at this time that the shooting was by appointment and that the man had been ordered to attend this location to be shot.

"This is totally barbaric and must stop. No-one deserves to have this happen to them and there is absolutely no justification for an attack like this in our communities.

"We must all work together to bring those responsible to justice and to stop this from happening to anyone else."

Alliance East Antrim MLA Stewart Dickson has said those behind the shooting "need taken off the streets immediately".



“As a resident of Greenisland, I have seen first-hand the revulsion after this shooting tonight,” he said.



“My thoughts are with the victim after what must have been a horrific experience. It is frightening to hear about more guns in our community. Those who carried out this attack need taken off the streets immediately before they repeat this disgusting act of violence.



“If anyone has any information on this incident, I ask them to give it to police immediately.”



Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the Station Road area on Friday evening or anyone who was driving in the area at around 8pm and who has dash-cam footage to contact detectives at Antrim on 101 quoting reference number 2019 18/10/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.