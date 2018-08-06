Man slashed across face in ‘sectarian hate crime’

Police are appealing for information following an assault in the Shore Road area of Newtownabbey this morning during which a man was slashed with a sharp object.

Constable Philip Kelly said: “At around 7:25am, it was reported that a man was approached by a male who slashed him across the face and stomach with a sharp object. The man received treatment for injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

“The attacker is described as being around 5ft 9” tall, with a slim but muscular build, and aged between 25-30 years old. He was wearing a white/grey hooded top and was cleanly shaven.”

He added: “At this stage the incident is being treated as a sectarian hate crime and I would appeal to anyone with any information regarding the assault to contact police in Newtownabbey on 101 quoting reference number 312 6/8/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”