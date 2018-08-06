Man slashed during early-morning attack

Police are appealing for information after a male was slashed by another man during an incident in Newtownabbey this morning.

It is understood the assault took place outside Priory Care, 646 Shore Road, Newtownabbey.

Constable Philip Kelly said: “At approximately 7.25am on Monday, August 6, a male was slashed to the face and stomach area with a sharp object and has since required medical treatment for his injuries which are not life threatening.

“The assailant is described as a white male, approximately 25-30 years old. He is described as being 5ft 9/10” tall, skinny but muscular build wearing a white / grey hoody and was cleanly shaven.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the assault to contact police at Newtownabbey on 101, quoting incident reference number 2018080600312. Police are treating this incident as a hate crime.

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”