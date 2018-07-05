Man sustains broken jaw during attack

Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted at a local hotel over the weekend.

The Times understands the incident occurred outside the Chimney Corner at approximately 3.30am on July 1, but details have only been made public by the police today.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The injured party stated that he and his partner had been arguing before kissing and making up.

“It was at this stage that he was punched and knocked unconscious. As a result, he has a broken jaw.

“If you have any information regarding this, please contact us on 101 and quote incident number 778.”