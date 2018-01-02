Man sustains fractured eye socket following gang attack

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault outside a licensed premises on the Antrim Road in Newtownabbey in the early hours of Monday, January 1.

The Times understands that between 2.30am and 2.50am, a 25-year-old man was attacked by a gang of up to five males after leaving the premises,

The victim was punched and kicked during the assault, sustaining a fractured eye socket as well as injuries to his head, hands and body.

The man managed to escape and make his way home, from where he was taken to hospital by a relative.

All but one of the attackers were described as clean shaven and all had short hair. One male is believed to have been wearing a coat with a fur hood and another wore glasses.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information which could assist with the investigation, to contact officers at Newtownabbey Police Station on the non emergency number 101, quoting incident reference number 351 of 01/01/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.