A 30-year-old man has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

This follows the search of a vehicle, and subsequent house search, in the Newtownabbey area on February 12 during which a quantity of cannabis was seized

PSNI.

He is expected to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court today, Friday, February 14.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.