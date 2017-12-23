Masked men assault member of staff at Newtownabbey business

Two masked men assaulted a member of staff at commercial premises in Newtownabbey this morning.

According to police the robbery took place at Green Walk at around 8.30am.

Detective Sergeant Gray said: “It was reported that at around 8.30am on Saturday morning, two males, with scarves covering their faces, entered the premises, assaulted a staff member and made off with a sum of money.

“I would appeal for anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or who has any information which could assist with our enquiries to contact detectives at Antrim Station on 101 quoting reference number 540 23/12/17. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”