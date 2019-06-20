Masked men attack home in Ballyduff

Police are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary in the Ballyfore Walk area of Newtownabbey.

Police say the incident is alleged to have occurred at approximately 11.30pm on Wednesday, June 19.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It is alleged that a number of masked men attacked a house in the area and one of the occupants was assaulted.

“If you can assist in any way, please dial 101 and ask for detectives in Antrim, quoting occurrence number 135 of 20/6/19.

“Alternatively, information can be passed confidentially by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”