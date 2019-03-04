Masked men attack occupants in their own homes

Detectives are appealing for information after armed men assaulted two males at dwellings in Newtownabbey.

The incidents occurred at a property in the Clonmore Walk area of Rathcoole at around 10pm on March 3 and at a dwelling in Bawnmore Park at approximately 2am this morning.

Police are treating the incidents as “unconnected.”

It is understood the assailants were armed with hammers and bats.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “In both incidents the male occupiers were assaulted. Anyone with information, please contact officers at Newtownabbey on 101, quoting reference numbers 1225 03/03/19 and 76 04/03/19.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.