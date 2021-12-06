Masked men strike male with iron bar during Doagh burglary

Detailing the incident, Sergeant Gage said: “Shortly before 4.30am, it was reported that two men wearing balaclavas entered a house in the area and attacked the male occupant whilst he was in his bedroom, striking him with an iron bar.

“They then took a gold chain from the occupant’s neck and made off from the property on foot.

“The householder sustained injuries to his face and ear.

The Burn Road.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information which could assist, or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 176 of 06/12/21.”

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org

