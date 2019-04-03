McClelland disappointed by poster theft

SDLP Councillor Noreen McClelland has said she is disappointed after an election poster was removed from a lamppost in Newtownabbey.

The poster was taken down in the Carnmoney Road area.

The representative for the Glengormley urban DEA commented: “My message to those who did it is very simple, if you don’t like my politics, don’t vote for it.

“Or even better, put yourself on the ballot paper and compete fairly and openly.

“I have represented all of the people of Glengormley for the last 18 years. A few petty thieves won’t deter me.”