Men allegedly involved in three Newtownabbey burglaries

A chef was allegedly involved in break-ins at three different homes in less than 24 hours, a court heard yesterday.

Michael McGann, 25, and two others are charged with carrying out burglaries at properties in the Newtownabbey area on Sunday, January 27.

A bar of soap was allegedly stolen from one address, while car keys and an iPad were taken from the other two.

The homes targeted were located on the Jordanstown Road and Old Carrick Road.

McGann, from Glengormley Park, Newtownabbey, appeared at Belfast Magistrates Court along with co-accused Henry Hayes, 25, of Graymount Drive, Newtownabbey.

A third defendant, 22-year-old Kurtis Johnston, from Model Avenue, Carrickfergus, was not produced from the cells.

The three men are each charged with three counts of burglary and possessing a Class C drug, namely diazepam.

Johnston faces further counts of assault on police and resisting arrest.

He was remanded into custody along with Hayes after neither of them applied for bail.

Opposing McGann’s application, a detective told the court he was under the influence of drugs when arrested.

“He had to be taken to hospital prior to police custody, it was some 12 hours before he was fit for interview,” she said.

Defence counsel Michael Boyd accepted McGann has a case to answer.

The barrister said his client claimed to have gone to one of the properties because there was some sot of altercation taking place.

“He’s been in employment consistently as a chef, he was working in a restaurant in Belfast up to Christmas,” Mr Boyd added.

Refusing bail, however, District Judge Fiona Bagnall held there was a risk of re-offending.

She remanded McGann in custody to appear with his co-accused by video-link in four weeks time.