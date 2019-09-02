Men armed with iron bars attack Ballyduff home

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of criminal damage to a property in the Ballyfore Gardens area of Newtownabbey on Sunday, September 1.

Detective Sergeant Coulter said: “A report was received that windows at the rear of the property were smashed by a number of males wielding iron bars at around 10.45pm on Sunday evening.

Police

“Two people were inside the property at the time of the incident but were not injured.

“We are working to establish a motive for the attack and I would appeal to anyone with information or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area to contact detectives at Antrim Police station on 101, quoting reference number 2212 01/09/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”