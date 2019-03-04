Men assaulted at two homes in Newtownabbey

Detectives are appealing for information following incidents at two dwellings in Newtownabbey over the weekend.

It is understood the incidents occurred at a property in the Clonmore Walk area of Rathcoole and at a dwelling in Bawnmore Park.

A police spokesperson said: “In both incidents the male occupiers were assaulted. Anyone with information, please contact officers at Newtownabbey on 101, quoting reference numbers 1225 03/03/19 and 76 04/03/19.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.