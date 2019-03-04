Men assaulted at two homes in Newtownabbey

editorial image

Detectives are appealing for information following incidents at two dwellings in Newtownabbey over the weekend.

It is understood the incidents occurred at a property in the Clonmore Walk area of Rathcoole and at a dwelling in Bawnmore Park.

A police spokesperson said: “In both incidents the male occupiers were assaulted. Anyone with information, please contact officers at Newtownabbey on 101, quoting reference numbers 1225 03/03/19 and 76 04/03/19.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.