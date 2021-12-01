Men charged in connection with ATM raids have cases sent to Antrim Crown Court
Four men accused in relation to a series of ATM thefts have had their cases sent to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment.
The defendants are David Edward McClurkin (37), formerly of Templepatrick but now with an address listed as Kesh in County Fermanagh; Gary John Kincaid (34), of Flush Road near Belfast; Kenneth David Clarke (30), formerly from the Antrim town area but now with an address in the Cullybackey district and Jamie McConnell (28), of Upper Hightown Road, Belfast.
They are charged with conspiracy to steal ATM machines between October 1, 2018, and December 6, 2019.
They are also charged with conspiracy to commit arson to damage vehicles and conspiracy to commit criminal damage to buildings and ATMs.
The cases were mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.
The men were released on continuing bail and the cases sent to Antrim Crown Court on January 5.