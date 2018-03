Two men are due in court today following an incident in Ballyclare yesterday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police have charged a 51-year-old and a 27-year-old man with blackmail and making threats to kill following an incident in the Main Street area of Ballyclare yesterday afternoon (Friday, March 16).

“Both are due at Laganside later today in relation to this matter.

“As is standard, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.”