Three men are due to appear in Belfast Magistrates’ Court today following a number of burglaries in the Newtownabbey area on Sunday, January 27.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Three men aged 22, 25 and 25 have been arrested and charged with a number of offences including burglary.

“They are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

“As is normal procedure, all charges are reviewed by the PPS.”