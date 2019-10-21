Men to appear in court following Cloughfern attack

Two men, aged 39 and 44, have been charged with common assault and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

The 39-year-old man has also been charged with threats to kill.

PSNI

They are expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court later this morning, Monday, October 21.

The charges are in connection with a suspected paramilitary style attack on a man at Cloughfern Roundabout in Newtownabbey in the early hours of Sunday, October 20.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.