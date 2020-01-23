‘Miraculously everyone walked away’ from Newtownabbey road incident

Police are appealing for witnesses after a vehicle ended up on its roof in Newtownabbey in the early hours of today (Thursday).

PSNI Newtownabbey stated: “Thankfully, or miraculously, everyone walked away from this incident on the Hydepark Road earlier tonight around 1am.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

“This particular incident is currently under investigation. If you can assist in any way, please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 85 of 23/1/20.”

Meanwhile, police are also appealing to motorists to adjust their driving for the prevailing conditions.

“It’s January which means that it’s dark in the mornings and dark in the evenings. Some of our roads are extremely greasy and there has been a heavy fog in parts for most of this week during the night and into the early morning.

“With driving you not only have a responsibility for yourself, but for your passengers, other road users and pedestrians.”