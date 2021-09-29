Motoring offences detected on Straid woman’s trip to get ‘covid test kit’
An unaccompanied learner driver who was uninsured and failed to display L plates had the offences detected whilst going to get a “covid test kit”.
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 4:11 pm
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 4:11 pm
Erin Montagano (42), of Village Hill Mews, Straid, was caught at Templepatrick Road, Ballyclare, on August 14 this year.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant told police she had been unable to complete her driving test due to the pandemic and had access to a car at the time for “emergencies”.
The defendant was given six penalty points and fined £175.