Muckamore Abbey: Antrim and Newtownabbey Council calls for public enquiry

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has called for the Secretary of State to hold a public enquiry into alleged care failings at Muckamore Abbey Hospital.

Jacqui Dixon, the council’s chief executive, has written to Karen Bradley after a motion regarding the facility in Antrim was passed on Monday night.

Brought by DUP Cllr Matthew Magill and seconded by Alliance Ald Tom Campbell, the motion before the chamber stated: “The council acknowledges the great work that healthcare professionals do for the community, often within extremely difficult and pressured environments; particularly within the borough, at Antrim Area, Whiteabbey, Holywell and Muckamore Abbey Hospitals.

“The council, however, notes the current investigations being carried out into the inadequate care received by some patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital and the impact this has had on those patients and relatives involved.

“Mindful of the need for answers and for lessons to be learnt, this council calls on the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland to hold a public enquiry into the Muckamore Abbey abuse cases.”

Following the meeting, a spokesperson for the local government authority confirmed that a letter has been sent to Karen Bradley regarding the holding of a public enquiry.