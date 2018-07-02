Murder accused is remanded in custody

A Newtownabbey man charged with murdering a father-of-one in north Belfast claims he acted in self-defence, a court heard today (Monday).

Jordan Snoddy, 21, is accused of killing Robert Molloy Jones and having a wooden chair leg as an offensive weapon in public.

The 30-year-old died following an incident in the Parkmount Street area last Thursday.

It is understood that he had suffered a serious brain injury.

Snoddy, of Doonbeg Drive in Newtownabbey, appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with his murder and possessing the chair leg in the vicinity of the alleged attack.

Bearded and dressed in a dark T-shirt and jeans, the accused spoke only to confirm he understood both counts put to him.

Defence solicitor Stephen Cassidy told the court his client was not seeking bail at this stage.

Questioning an investigating detective, Mr Cassidy set out how Snoddy made a self-defence case during police interviews.

“He denied any weapon was used during the altercation with the deceased,” the lawyer added.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall remanded Snoddy in custody to appear again by video-link on July 30.