New command structure appointed for Newtownabbey PSNI district

A new District Commander has been appointed for the Newtownabbey region.

Superintendent Sue Steen was recently appointed to the role.

Chief Inspector David Moore has also recently taken on responsibilities in the district.

Superintendent Steen has over 20 years policing experience and is looking forward to working with all of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s partner agencies and the community, building on the good work of the outgoing command team.

Chief Inspector Moore has served in a number of roles during his 25-year career and was most recently part of the command team in east Belfast.

He is looking forward to getting to know the District and serving the community.

The officers recently met with Police and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) Chair Cllr Noreen McClelland at the Strategic Action Planning Day at Antrim Civic Centre.

They have been in their posts for a few weeks and are enjoying their time in Newtownabbey.